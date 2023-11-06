Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.87. 4,202,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,616,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $817.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

