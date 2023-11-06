Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

META stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,621,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.49 and a 200 day moving average of $285.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

