Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.61% of Minerals Technologies worth $30,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,195,000 after purchasing an additional 96,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

