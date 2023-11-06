Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.52. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $21.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,409,699.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,409,699.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $80,185 over the last 90 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
