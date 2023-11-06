Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $302,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

HR opened at $14.90 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -269.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

See Also

