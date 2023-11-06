Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

CWT opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

