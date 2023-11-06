Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

