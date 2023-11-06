Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.2 %

TTE stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

