Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AIG opened at $63.74 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

