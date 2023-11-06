Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

