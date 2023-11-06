Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,705,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $587.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $475.74 and a fifty-two week high of $589.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

