Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.