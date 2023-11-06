Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 37 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $334.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.82 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.91 and its 200 day moving average is $362.09.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

