Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

AZPN opened at $175.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $251.85.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

