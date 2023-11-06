Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

