Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 502,193 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 536,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

