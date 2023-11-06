Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

