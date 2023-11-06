Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,253 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $66.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.