Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.44 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.96 and a 200-day moving average of $398.11. The company has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

