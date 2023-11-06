Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.