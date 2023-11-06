Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1,670.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $293.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $263.89 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

