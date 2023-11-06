Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 361.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $103.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

