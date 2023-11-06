Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,334,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $418,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $106.16 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $97.54 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

