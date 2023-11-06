Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

