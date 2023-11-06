Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1,547.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4 %

HUBB stock opened at $281.84 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.74 and its 200-day moving average is $303.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

