Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 502.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,124 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

