Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.49 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

