Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 33,223 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $104.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

