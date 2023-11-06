Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.