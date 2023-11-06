Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,822 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $634.08 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.42 and its 200-day moving average is $621.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

