Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3,468.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,860 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,743 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %

FDX stock opened at $247.14 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $154.10 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day moving average of $245.99.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

