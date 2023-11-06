Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.22 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

