Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. 224,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.