Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

MNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

MNTK stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 12.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

