MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $51.28

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $36.55. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 1,255,983 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 21.0 %
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at $471,409,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
