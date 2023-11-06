MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $51.28

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $36.55. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 1,255,983 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 21.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at $471,409,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.