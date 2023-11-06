Morpheus.Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.74 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $69.74 million and $321,268.09 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.48202606 USD and is up 7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $388,904.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

