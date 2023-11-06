Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $159.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $150.49 million, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on MPAA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson acquired 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,502.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,247 shares of company stock valued at $182,702. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.