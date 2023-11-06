Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.05. Nerdy shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 72,750 shares trading hands.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $528.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 17,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,025.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,821,321.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 17,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $75,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,821,321.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and have sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nerdy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,441 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nerdy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

