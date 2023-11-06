New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Up 5.2 %

CarMax stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

