New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,440 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE CDAY opened at $65.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,173.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

