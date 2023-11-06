New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

