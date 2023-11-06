New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

