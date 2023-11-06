New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $34.03 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 150,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $34,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

