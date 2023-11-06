Nexum (NEXM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $71,759.27

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 316.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $71,759.27 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

