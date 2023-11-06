NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $107.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

