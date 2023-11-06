Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Nordson worth $36,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $221.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

