Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $194.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.69. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

