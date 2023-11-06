North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.94.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Price Performance

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

TSE:NOA opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$783.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.