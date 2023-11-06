Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $185.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

