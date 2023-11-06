Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR opened at $56.22 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

